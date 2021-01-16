Dr. Brett Goodwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Goodwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brett Goodwin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital6720 Bertner Ave, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-6676
Pickett Road3004 Tower Blvd, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 490-9800
Department of AnesthesiaDuke Medical Ctr, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-5369
Cardiovascular Specialists of Southwest Louisiana600 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 436-3813Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Good office staff... very helpful and accommodative. Dr Goodwin is a great listener and goes out of his way to make access easier for patients.
- Cardiology
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodwin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.