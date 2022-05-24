Dr. Gidney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Gidney, MD
Dr. Brett Gidney, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Santa Maria, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Gidney works at
UCLA Health Santa Maria Cardiology220 S Palisade Dr Ste 100, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 845-5305
Santa Barbara Cardiology504 W Pueblo St Ste 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 845-5305
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gidney and his P.A. Megan are absolutely wonderful and knowledgeable about their field of expertise. I’ve had two ablations and a Watchman procedure that all went well to try and correct my Atrial Fibrillation and get me off of blood thinners. It is obvious that they are passionate about their work. I thank them both for the care they have given me.
About Dr. Brett Gidney, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1528283249
Education & Certifications
- UCLA - Harbor Medical Center | Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center; UCLA
- University Of Southern California
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gidney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gidney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gidney works at
Dr. Gidney has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gidney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gidney speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gidney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gidney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gidney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gidney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.