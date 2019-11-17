Overview

Dr. Brett Gerwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Gerwin works at Retina Specialists of Tennessee, PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Hyphema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.