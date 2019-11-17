Dr. Brett Gerwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Gerwin, MD
Dr. Brett Gerwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Retina Specialists of Tennessee, PLLC2158 Northgate Park Ln Ste 303, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 521-2820
Retina Specialists of Tennessee, PLLC979 E 3rd St Ste 230, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 756-1002
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
I I have absolute TOTAL trust in this doctor. I am comfortable with the fact that he is ESPECIALLY care to avoid any possibility of infection; he takes the time to explain any queries i have. When i had an emergency, they got me in PROMPTLY. He and the whole staff are terriic!
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gerwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerwin has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Hyphema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerwin.
