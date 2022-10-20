Dr. Brett Gemlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gemlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Gemlo, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Gemlo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd1983 Sloan Pl Ste 11, Saint Paul, MN 55117 Directions (651) 312-1620
-
2
Aspen Digestive Health Center2635 University Ave W Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (651) 312-1620
- 3 1185 Town Centre Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55123 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr G is an incredibly highly skilled doctor. I owe my life to his skills. He has a great personality and tells it like it is.
About Dr. Brett Gemlo, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437168101
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gemlo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gemlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gemlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gemlo has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gemlo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gemlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gemlo.
