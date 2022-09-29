See All Plastic Surgeons in West Berlin, NJ
Dr. Brett Garber, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brett Garber, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brett Garber, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Garber works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in West Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 93 ratings
Patient Ratings (93)
5 Star
(84)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Garber?

Sep 29, 2022
I just got a panniculectomy with Dr Garber the staff at Jefferson were wonderful very understanding very patient with me so far so good I go for my post-op appointment tomorrow
Shaniqua Wilson — Sep 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brett Garber, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brett Garber, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garber to family and friends

Dr. Garber's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Garber

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brett Garber, DO.

About Dr. Brett Garber, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477594117
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Fellowship
Residency
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Residency
Internship
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Internship
Medical Education
  • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brett Garber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garber works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in West Berlin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Garber’s profile.

Dr. Garber has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

93 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Brett Garber, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.