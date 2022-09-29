Dr. Brett Garber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Garber, DO
Overview
Dr. Brett Garber, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Garber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garber?
I just got a panniculectomy with Dr Garber the staff at Jefferson were wonderful very understanding very patient with me so far so good I go for my post-op appointment tomorrow
About Dr. Brett Garber, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477594117
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garber works at
Dr. Garber has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.