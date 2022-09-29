Overview

Dr. Brett Garber, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Garber works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in West Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

