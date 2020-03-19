Dr. Brett Fortune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Fortune, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Fortune, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Fortune works at
Locations
CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 962-5483
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Doctor Fortune every 3 months for my liver disease. He is very capable and intelligent. He is patient and kind. I trust his judgement implicitly and his knowledge puts me at ease. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brett Fortune, MD
- Hepatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1720121585
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital|University of Colorado School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Transplant Hepatology
