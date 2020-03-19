Overview

Dr. Brett Fortune, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Fortune works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.