Dr. Brett Duncan, MD

Nuclear Cardiology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brett Duncan, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Duncan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    376 Tollan Tpke, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    11 S South Rd, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-5712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Duncan is an experienced, professional cardiologist who takes the time to review and explain results and recommendations, based on the patient's health and medical needs. He is calm, caring and a pleasure to engage with. Mosts highly recommended.
    B. G., Avon — Oct 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brett Duncan, MD
    About Dr. Brett Duncan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1760482194
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
