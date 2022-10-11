Overview

Dr. Brett Duncan, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.