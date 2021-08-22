Dr. Brett Dock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Dock, MD
Dr. Brett Dock, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Associates120 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 128, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-9671
Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-1649
Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches Pllc120 Butler St Ste A, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 659-1510
I have been with Dr.Brett Dock for many years ! He is a fine Doctor and his Staff make you feel comfortable always !
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dock has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dock.
