Dr. Brett Dock, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brett Dock, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dock works at Dermtology Associates Palm Bch in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates
    120 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 128, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-9671
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches
    10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-1649
  3. 3
    Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches Pllc
    120 Butler St Ste A, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-1510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Warts
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 22, 2021
    I have been with Dr.Brett Dock for many years ! He is a fine Doctor and his Staff make you feel comfortable always !
    Michel J. Sucur — Aug 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Dock, MD
    About Dr. Brett Dock, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1467433466
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Dock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dock has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

