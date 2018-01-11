Overview

Dr. Brett Dees, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dees works at Neurology Associates - Norman in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.