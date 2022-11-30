See All Ophthalmologists in Jbsa Lackland, TX
Dr. Brett Davies, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (148)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brett Davies, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine.

Dr. Davies works at Whasc Imc 759 Mdos Mmim in Jbsa Lackland, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX and Fort Sam Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Whasc Imc 759 Mdos Mmim
    1100 Wilford Hall Loop Bldg 4554, Jbsa Lackland, TX 78236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 292-6225
  2. 2
    Parkhurst Nuvision
    9725 Datapoint Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-9358
  3. 3
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    3551 Roger Brooke Dr, Fort Sam Houston, TX 78234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 916-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 148 ratings
    Patient Ratings (148)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I am very happy with the service I received from pre to post surgery with Dr Davies and his staff. He answered all my questions and made me feel safe and relaxed. I highly recommend Dr Davies.
    Jill Benefield — Nov 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Brett Davies, MD
    About Dr. Brett Davies, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497959746
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Program
    Internship
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (Whmc) Program
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harding University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    148 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

