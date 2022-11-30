Dr. Brett Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Davies, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine.
Dr. Davies works at
Locations
-
1
Whasc Imc 759 Mdos Mmim1100 Wilford Hall Loop Bldg 4554, Jbsa Lackland, TX 78236 Directions (210) 292-6225
-
2
Parkhurst Nuvision9725 Datapoint Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-9358
-
3
Brooke Army Medical Center3551 Roger Brooke Dr, Fort Sam Houston, TX 78234 Directions (210) 916-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?
I am very happy with the service I received from pre to post surgery with Dr Davies and his staff. He answered all my questions and made me feel safe and relaxed. I highly recommend Dr Davies.
About Dr. Brett Davies, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497959746
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium Program
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (Whmc) Program
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine
- Harding University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies works at
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.