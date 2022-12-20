Dr. Brett Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Daly, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Daly works at
Locations
OMNI Orthopaedics - Alliance Office2211 W State St, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 680-8735Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
OMNI Orthopaedics4760 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-9200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with the talent and information provided by Dr. Daly. He is a very skilled surgeon and has changed my quality of life significantly with the correct fix for the injury. He answered all my questions, did an amazing job with a difficult procedure, and is an overall good guy. If I ever need additional assistance, Dr. Daly would be my first choice.
About Dr. Brett Daly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly works at
Dr. Daly has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.