Overview

Dr. Brett Cordes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Cordes works at The Center for ENT in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.