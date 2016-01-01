Dr. Brett Cordes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Brett Cordes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Cordes works at
Locations
The Center for ENT/ The Center for Allergy and Sinus4191 Bellaire Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 795-5343Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
About Dr. Brett Cordes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1912145285
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordes accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordes has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cordes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordes.
