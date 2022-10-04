Dr. Brett Coldiron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coldiron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Coldiron, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Coldiron, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky - MD and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, University Of Cincinnati Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
The Skin Cancer Center3024 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 221-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Span
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment in three weeks but lost my job and was losing my insurance in three days. I had a fairly complex procedure and they worked me in two days. There customer service is incredible. Someone mentioned the waiting room being a little hectic. It was full of spouses that had to wait several hours for their other spouses procedures. My wife said they are going to have a one month reunion they all had so much fun together! The procedure, although not fun, went well.
About Dr. Brett Coldiron, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144297847
Education & Certifications
- Dermatologic Surgery - Northwestern University and the University of Illinois at Chicago
- Internal Medicine - University Hospital, Cincinnati
- University Of Kentucky - MD
- Dermatology, Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
