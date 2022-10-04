See All Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Brett Coldiron, MD

Dermatology
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brett Coldiron, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky - MD and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, University Of Cincinnati Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Coldiron works at The Skin Cancer Center in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Skin Cancer Center
    3024 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I had an appointment in three weeks but lost my job and was losing my insurance in three days. I had a fairly complex procedure and they worked me in two days. There customer service is incredible. Someone mentioned the waiting room being a little hectic. It was full of spouses that had to wait several hours for their other spouses procedures. My wife said they are going to have a one month reunion they all had so much fun together! The procedure, although not fun, went well.
    Tim — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Coldiron, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144297847
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dermatologic Surgery - Northwestern University and the University of Illinois at Chicago
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine - University Hospital, Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky - MD
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology, Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
