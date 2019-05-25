Overview

Dr. Brett Christoffersen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Christoffersen works at Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.