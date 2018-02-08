Overview

Dr. Brett Chiasson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Chiasson works at Bone & Joint Clinic Of Hammond in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.