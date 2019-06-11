Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Casey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Dr. Casey works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Orthopedics1001 School St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-1540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Houma Orthopedic Clinic1216 N Victor II Blvd, Morgan City, LA 70380 Directions (985) 384-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casey?
Dr. Brett Casey has treated me several times on 2 different issue’s in the past 5 yrs. Recently, he did my Corpal Tunnel surgery 7/2018 on my right hand. Once again he fixed my issue without any ongoing issue’s. He knows when I walk through the door it’s real! Therefore, I have gained much respect and trust with my life in his hands. I’m still walking on my knee replacement he did 5 years ago! And when it needs a tune-up, I’ll be back to see him. I’m so comfortable with Dr. Casey, he is always there when I need him. And best of all, he’s a great listener when it comes to his patients. His bedside manners are impeccable. When you come out of surgery he’s usually by your side! He is by far the best! Thanks Dr. Casey for always being there for me. His staff is so helpful and considerate of his patients as well. I highly recommend Dr. Brett Casey!
About Dr. Brett Casey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083627053
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M Health Science Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.