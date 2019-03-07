Dr. Carswell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Carswell, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Carswell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Carswell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3190Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 24 Newton St # 28, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carswell?
Great guy. Very professional. Excellent communicator.
About Dr. Brett Carswell, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669451464
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carswell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carswell works at
Dr. Carswell has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carswell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carswell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carswell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.