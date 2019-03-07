Overview

Dr. Brett Carswell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Carswell works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Southborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.