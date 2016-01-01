See All Vascular Surgeons in North Canton, OH
Dr. Brett Butler, MD

Vascular Surgery
26 years of experience
Dr. Brett Butler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    6046 Whipple Ave NW Ste 100, North Canton, OH 44720
  2. 2
    Aultman Orrville Hospital
    832 S Main St, Orrville, OH 44667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Aultman Hospital
  Aultman Orrville Hospital
  Mercy Medical Center
  Wooster Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ischemic Colitis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Pain
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Constipation
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Varicose Vein Procedure
Venous Compression
Venous Sclerotherapy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Bunion Surgery
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Puncture Aspiration
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Rib Fracture
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Brett Butler, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    26 years of experience
    English
    1366646325
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Butler has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Butler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

