Dr. Brett Burgess, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Burgess, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Health Physicians Heart Care Waters Ave4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100 Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 273-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Getting an appointment online was super simple. I only had about a 5 minute wait time and the staff was super nice. Dr. Burgess is my mother's physician and I really like his honesty and bed side manner.
About Dr. Brett Burgess, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1659472884
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Health System Program | Providernce-Providence Park Hospital/MSUCHM Program
- Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgess has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
