Dr. Budden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Budden, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Budden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Budden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greater New Orleans Physicians LLC4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 130, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 354-9690
- 2 5839 ARGONNE BLVD, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (337) 257-5864
-
3
Haik and Terrell Eye Clinic1046 Paul Maillard Rd, Luling, LA 70070 Directions (985) 785-8444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Haik and Terrell Eye Clinic2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 125, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 833-5573Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
5
New Orleans Eye Specialists3434 Prytania St Ste 250, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-1988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Budden?
Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Brett Budden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164797411
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budden accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budden works at
Dr. Budden has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Budden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Budden speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Budden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.