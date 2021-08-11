Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brimhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
Brimhall Eye Inc.6850 N Durango Dr Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 263-2020
Eye Clinic of Las Vegas2800 N Tenaya Way Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 263-2020
- 3 5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 263-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brimhall is amazing! I have never been thanked for being in a docs office until Dr Brimhall. He is personable, professional and caring. His staff are efficient and very caring as well. His surgical skills are remarkable. I highly recommend Dr Brimhall
About Dr. Brett Brimhall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1033191853
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brimhall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brimhall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brimhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brimhall has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brimhall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brimhall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brimhall.
