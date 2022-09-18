Dr. Brett Milford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Milford, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Milford, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.965 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 274-4200
Intercoastal Medical Group5951 Cattleridge Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 263-8461
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milford performed a procedure on my heart. I was extremely anxious and apprehensive. He and his team eased my fears. They were extremely informative, nice, friendly and knowledgeable. They explained everything clearly and concisely to me. They answered all my questions. It is very obvious that the team loves their work and are extremely competent. By the time the procedure was performed, I was completely relaxed and confident that I was in very capable hands. The procedure had a marvelous outcome and I am sure that it was because of Dr. Milford and his excellent expertise. He has my highest recommendation and I certainly would never hesitate to use him again to save my life.
About Dr. Brett Milford, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1306191341
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Milford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milford.
