Overview

Dr. Brett Brechner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Brechner works at MDVIP - Crown Point, Indiana in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.