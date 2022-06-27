Dr. Brett Bolhofner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolhofner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Bolhofner, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Bolhofner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Dr. Bolhofner works at
Locations
Musculoskeletal Institute Chartered603 7th St S Ste 450, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 527-5272
Bayfront Health701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 527-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One year ago Dr. Bolhofner did my hip replacement on the right hip. The surgery went smoothly without complications or any pains. After 20 days I was able to start swimming once again and after 30 days I was able to start cycling. Currently I feel perfect , I cycle and swim daily for one hour each without any problems. Twice per week I play tennis without any problems. I even forgot I had a hip replacement. Thank you Dr. Bolhofner, you are great.
About Dr. Brett Bolhofner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolhofner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolhofner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolhofner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolhofner has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolhofner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolhofner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolhofner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolhofner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolhofner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.