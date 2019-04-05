Dr. Brett Blatter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Blatter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Blatter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Blatter works at
Locations
1
Brett Blatter, MD29 Barstow Rd Ste 205, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (212) 769-4128
2
Brett Blatter, MD160 W 73rd St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10023 Directions (646) 505-5637
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blatter?
Progressive and pragmatic approach - provided follow-up regarding ADHD and corresponding medications.
About Dr. Brett Blatter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1043343916
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatter works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatter.
