Dr. Brett Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brett Berman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group9834 Genesee Ave Ste 101, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 934-3260
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group321 E St Ste B, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 934-3260
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
He always has been considerate of me I had heart failure and a stroke he is caring and so is his staff.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1457446684
- University of California, San Diego
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Chicago Medical School
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berman speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
