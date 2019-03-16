See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Brett Berman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brett Berman, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brett Berman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Berman works at Head and Neck Surgery Specialists in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 101, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 934-3260
  2. 2
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    321 E St Ste B, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 934-3260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Paroxysmal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?

    Mar 16, 2019
    He always has been considerate of me I had heart failure and a stroke he is caring and so is his staff.
    — Mar 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Berman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brett Berman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berman to family and friends

    Dr. Berman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brett Berman, MD.

    About Dr. Brett Berman, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457446684
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Diego
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berman has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brett Berman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.