Dr. Brett Bender, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Bender works at Clarkston Dermatology in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.