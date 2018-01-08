Dr. Brett Beecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Beecher, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Beecher, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Beecher works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic501 SE Osceola St Ste 201, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 419-2137
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3145Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care from Dr Beecher and staff
About Dr. Brett Beecher, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1639376106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beecher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beecher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beecher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.