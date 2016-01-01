Dr. Brett Barrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Barrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Barrick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic & Trauma Service of Oklahoma PC5110 S Yale Ave Ste 525, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 392-4547
-
2
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 392-4547
-
3
Orthopedic & Trauma Service of Oklahoma2424 E 21st St Ste 320, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 392-4547
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrick?
About Dr. Brett Barrick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1710279724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrick works at
Dr. Barrick has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrick, there are benefits to both methods.