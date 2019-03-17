Overview

Dr. Brett Barkimer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.



Dr. Barkimer works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Menomonee Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.