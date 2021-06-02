Dr. Angel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Angel, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Angel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenixville, PA.
Dr. Angel works at
Locations
-
1
Penncare French Creek Family Medicine824 Main St, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 983-1941
-
2
St. Christophers Hospital for Children160 E Erie Ave, Phila, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angel?
Very thorough and great at explaining everything to the patient.
About Dr. Brett Angel, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1821289844
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.