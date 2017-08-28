Dr. Brett Almond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Almond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida|University of Florida - College of Medicine|University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Bay Surgical Specialists - 7th Avenue960 7th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 380-2321Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Selecting dr Almond was the best decision I ever made.I had a large aneurism on the abdominal airta that required open surgery.Dr Almond repaired the artery in a 3 hour operation. I am now home healing and rehabbing thanks to Dr Almond.I can't imagine a better more competent doctor to whom you can entrust your life . Dr Almond is truly fantastic
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University Of Florida|University of Florida - College of Medicine|University of Michigan
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Almond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almond has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almond speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Almond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.