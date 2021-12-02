Dr. Bret Witter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Witter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bret Witter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Witter works at
Locations
Los Alamitos Cardiovascular Grp5300 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Witter is caring and compassionate. He also takes complicated health information and provides simple and basic answers to patient questions. I first met Dr Witter at Los Alamitos Hospital and in four years he continues to be my favorite medical professional.
About Dr. Bret Witter, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary Medical Center-Ucla
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UC Irvine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witter works at
Dr. Witter has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witter speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Witter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.