Overview

Dr. Bret Witter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Witter works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.