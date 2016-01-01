Overview

Dr. Bret Wagenhorst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wagenhorst works at Tifton Ophthalmology in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Anisocoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.