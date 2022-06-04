Overview

Dr. Bret Sokoloff, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Sokoloff works at Orthonow in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.