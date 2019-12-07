Overview

Dr. Bret Schipper, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Schipper works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.