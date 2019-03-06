Dr. Bret Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bret Rogers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 259-8237
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Trying to make appt. Tried several times. Phone rang 25 times no answer
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922123744
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cleveland Clinic
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.