Dr. Bret Rodgers, MD
Overview
Dr. Bret Rodgers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Locations
Bret J Rodgers M.D., F.A.C.S. - Rodgers Center for Plastic Surgery6077 N Eagle Rd, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 939-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Understanding of my desired results and over delivered!
About Dr. Bret Rodgers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Case Medical Center
- University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Case Western Reserve, Cleveland, Ohio
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
