Dr. Bret Powers, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Powers works at RIVERSIDE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Anchorage, AK, Riverside, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Lake Arrowhead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.