Dr. Bret Powers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bret Powers, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Powers works at
Locations
1
Riverside County Regional Medical Center26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 486-5177MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFriday8:30am - 11:30amSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Jeffrey S. Moore MD and Elisha T. Powell Iv MD LLC2751 Debarr Rd Ste 310, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 277-9700
3
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 977-2500
4
Rancho Cucamonga8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750
5
Arrowhead Orthopaedics Lake Arrowhead29101 Hospital Rd, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352 Directions (909) 336-3694
6
Ruhs-surgical Center Pharmacy26600 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 988-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Powers was attentive. He kept a close eye on my broken foot and toe. I previously had a knee surgery by him which was treated the same. He is also punctual which is very important to me, as a business owner, I don’t have time to wait hours to see a specialist.
About Dr. Bret Powers, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457377202
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine - Ohio State University
- Summa Health Care System
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
