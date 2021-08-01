Overview

Dr. Bret Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center Of The Rockies in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO and Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.