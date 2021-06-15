Dr. Bret Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Lindsay, MD
Dr. Bret Lindsay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Glacier Neurological Associates200 Commons Way, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5095
- 2 103 Whitewater Pl, Polson, MT 59860 Directions (406) 752-5095
- Clark Fork Valley Hospital
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lindsay is easliy one of my favorite physicians of all time! He has treated my daughter for over 14 years since the onset of her epilepsy and consistently treats her as a PERSON first, not just a condition. He has helped our family through multiple scares with her seizures and never fails to be the calm within the storm. We highly recommend him for his knowledge of appropriate testing, medications, and as a caring specialist that we are fortunate enough to have in Kalispell.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1518913250
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
