Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bret Jacobs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bret Jacobs, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
- 1 2800 Marcus Ave Ste 205, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6040
-
2
One Medical With Mt Sinai489 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 441-4400
-
3
The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Physician Group3100 Schoolhouse Rd, Middletown, PA 17057 Directions (717) 948-5180Thursday9:45am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, caring, professional, through NYU my chart, anytime i write message to him with questions, he immediately replies and helped to find right surgeon for me. I highly recommend Dr.Jacobs.
About Dr. Bret Jacobs, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
