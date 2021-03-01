Dr. Bret Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Bret Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
Kresge Eye Institute4717 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 576-1000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 60, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 594-6702Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes was efficient, competent and knowledgeable ......He cares about his patients.
About Dr. Bret Hughes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760420822
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
