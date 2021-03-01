Overview

Dr. Bret Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.