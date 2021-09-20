Dr. Bret Gordon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Gordon, DO
Dr. Bret Gordon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Truman Med Center
Saint Luke's Women's Health South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 323-9000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I originally started seeing his father and when he retired I started going to Dr. Brett Gordon. Overall I have been seeing the Gordon’s for over 30 years . I have been very satisfied . Sometimes he might be off in his appointment times but I attribute that to a baby being born. For the most part he is on time, very helpful, and patient.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1972507366
- Truman Med Center
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
