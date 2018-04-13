See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Bret Garretson, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bret Garretson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Garretson works at Digestive Disease Associates of York Country in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Associates of York Country
    170 AMENDMENT AVE, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 324-7607
  2. 2
    Digestive Disease Associates - Fort Mill
    1700 1st Baxter Xing Ste 102, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 324-7607
  3. 3
    York County Endoscopy
    164 Glenwood Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 325-9010
  4. 4
    Digestive Disease Associates
    170 Bailey Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 325-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 13, 2018
    Had a very good experience with Dr Garretson and would definitely see again and recommend him.
    — Apr 13, 2018
    About Dr. Bret Garretson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • Louisiana Tech University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Garretson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garretson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garretson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garretson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Garretson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garretson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garretson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garretson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

