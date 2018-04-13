Overview

Dr. Bret Garretson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Garretson works at Digestive Disease Associates of York Country in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.