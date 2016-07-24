See All Hematologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Bret Friday, MD

Hematology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bret Friday, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora), Essentia Health-Virginia and Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Friday works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 24, 2016
    Great Doctor!
    Don in virginia, mn — Jul 24, 2016
    About Dr. Bret Friday, MD

    • Hematology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1346213097
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
    • Essentia Health-Virginia
    • Hayward Area Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Friday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friday has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friday works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Friday’s profile.

    Dr. Friday has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Friday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friday.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

