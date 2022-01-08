Overview

Dr. Bret Frey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.



Dr. Frey works at INTEGRIS BASS BAPTIST HEALTH CENTER in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.