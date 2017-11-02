Dr. Bret Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Bret Fisher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Fisher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates8436 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (844) 206-8932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
Efficient office, Dr Fisher is very good and takes time to explain everything and what to expect. The email reminders and check ins are great.
About Dr. Bret Fisher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174559660
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.