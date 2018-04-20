Dr. Bret Dirks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Dirks, MD
Overview
Dr. Bret Dirks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center.
Dr. Dirks works at
Locations
-
1
Inland Northwest Spine & Nrsgy850 W Ironwood Dr Ste 300, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 262-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Gritman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Dirks for approximately 10 years because of degenerative disc disease that wants to try to ruin my life. The only reason I am still working and have a decent quality of life is because of him. Dr. Dirks is personable, warm, caring, and he LISTENS to his patients. He will not do surgery unless he absolutely has to and his recommendations for alternative treatments definitely bought me time before I had to have any surgeries. I recommend him -excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Bret Dirks, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962508366
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirks works at
Dr. Dirks has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dirks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.