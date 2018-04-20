Overview

Dr. Bret Dirks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center.



Dr. Dirks works at Inland Northwest Spine & Nrsgy in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.