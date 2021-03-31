Dr. Bret Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Bret Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7535
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
In my opinion Dr. Davis is the epitome of a great MD! He's warm, welcoming on each visit, clearly genuinely concerned about my well-being. He probably saved my life by early detection of Merkel-Cell Carcinoma and quick instigation of its removal. My level of appreciation is very very high!
About Dr. Bret Davis, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316959240
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- Boston University/tufts University
- Cambridge Hospital/Harvard University
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.